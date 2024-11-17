Police on hunt for motorcycle bandits after Port Mourant Market robbery

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) are looking for two motorcycle bandits who reportedly robbed a food vendor at the Port Mourant Market in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at about 03:00h on Saturday during which the suspects discharged two gunshots in the vicinity of the Port Mourant Market, Corentyne, Berbice.

Information received from a 32-year-old female Food Vendor at the market indicated that, at about 02:50 hrs, a female customer approached her stall which is located on the northwestern section of the market and told her that she observed two ‘suspicious looking’ men outside of the market on a motorcycle.

At about 03:00hrs, the Food Vendor heard two loud explosions that sounded like gunshots some distance away coming from the market area and she, along with other vendors and customers, saw two men on a black XR motorcycle, coming into the market in the vicinity of the stalls.

On seeing this, she and other vendors became afraid and ran in various directions. The Food Vendor said she later returned to her stall (after the two motorcyclists left the scene) and observed that her grey haversack that contained $50,000 cash, one GBTI and Demerara bank card, her National Identification Card along with a gold chain valued at $120,000 and a Samsung cellphone valued at $31,000, were missing.

Others corroborated the report. Police were called in and ranks examined the scene where two 9mm spent shells were found.

Meanwhile, several angry vendors vented their frustration and stated that only a few weeks ago they were attacked by armed bandits and they could have lost, not just their property but their lives in the market. The vendors mentioned that one of their colleagues known as ‘Chicken Man’ chopped one of the bandits in that robbery and was charged for it. This, they believe, is a travesty of justice and unfair to the vendors who are left without protection.

Police are making checks for the motorcycle bandits as investigations continue.

