Police Officers to be trained in foreign language

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in its mandate to improve the quality of services being provided to the public especially migrants from Venezuela will now be offering Spanish courses for its officers.

The language will now be implemented into the curriculum of the Officers training.

The initiative which commenced in July of this year is being thought by local and foreign lecturers.

The syllabus will focus on the fundamentals of Spanish and will be taught throughout the duration of the recruit training.

According to GPF, this will now enable the Officers to better communicate with migrants which currently is proving to be difficult.

The force noted its responsibilities to the migrants who are more vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

GPF’s Training Officer, Fizal Karimbaksh as well as Felix Austin Police College Commandant, Shivpersaud Bacchus in their brief deliveries reiterated the importance of the addition to the curriculum.

It was revealed that since the Officers were placed at a disadvantage at various borders when dealing with the foreign nationals, something needed to be done.