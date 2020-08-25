Police Officer injured following accident at Brickdam Road

A 23-year-old police constable attached to the Brickdam Police Station is now injured following an accident which occurred at around 11:30hrs on Tuesday at the intersection of Brickdam Public Road and Sendall Place, Georgetown.

The cop, William Austin, was riding motorcycle CK 84 ,proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Brickdam Road, when a motorcar PEE 4545, which was proceeding south along Sendall Place, struck him down.

Police Headquarters said that the motorcar, driven by a 75-year-old woman of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, failed to stop at the intersection as was required, causing the collision.

The police officer was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated for soft tissue damage to the face and a fractured leg. He is currently a patient at the institution.

Investigations are ongoing.