Police now institute murder charge against youth for death of Berbice businessman

The prosecution on Wednesday withdrew the manslaughter charge which was instituted against Dave Singh last week and is now charging the 23-year-old man with murder.

Singh is now being charged for the murder committed on 53-year-old Vickram Seubarran who was found with a knife stuck in his back on August 1, 2022.

At the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court on Wednesday, Prosecutor, Morrison told the court that the new murder charge was instituted following advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Magistrate Renita Singh told the accused who appeared virtually that while manslaughter is a bailable offense, murder is not, and as such, he was remanded to prison until September 13, 2022.

Singh was on Friday last granted bail in the sum of $750,000 on the unlawful killing charge.

The 23-year-old labourer had reportedly confessed to killing Seubarran after he was arrested by the Police one day after the businessman’s body was found.

Upon his arrest, the suspect told investigators that he and the victim had shared a sexual relationship and that he used to visit the man’s home quite regularly.

He confessed that, on July 31, 2022, the victim had invited him to his home, and they had consumed alcohol and were engaged in sexual intercourse.

Further, he stated that as he was leaving, the victim wanted to have more sexual intercourse, but he refused. This led to an argument and ultimately a scuffle.

He told detectives that he went into the kitchen, took a knife, and stabbed the victim three times, after which he left the house.

Following his confession, he was taken back to the scene, where he pointed detectives to the area where he had disposed of the handle of the murder weapon. The area was searched, but the handle was not recovered.