Police nab wanted men with gun, ganja

Two men, who are wanted by the police in connection with separate crimes, were arrested on Saturday at the Kairuni Backdam on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to the Guyana Police Force, a party of policemen, acting on information received, went to Kairuni Backdam at about 16:00h and found the two suspects.

Ghanie Jamie, a 26-year-old Guyanese of mixed ancestry of South Sophia, Georgetown, is wanted for Alleged Murder, while 27-year-old Hansi Jones, Guyanese also of Sophia, is wanted for three counts of alleged Raping of Child.

Upon seeing the Police, the wanted men tried to escape by running but were pursued by the ranks. During the chase, Jones fell to the ground and was captured. Jamie was also apprehended about 25 meters away.

A search was conducted on Jones and one suspected 9MM pistol with serial number filed off along with three suspected live rounds of 9MM ammunition and one 9MM spent shell were found along with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa. He was asked if he is the owner of a firearm license to which he replied in the negative. Police took possession of the items and told him of the offence committed and placed him under arrest.

Ghanie was also arrested and they both were escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station, along with the firearm, ammunition, spent shell, and the suspected cannabis.

There, the said suspected firearm, ammunition, and spent shell were marked sealed and lodged. The suspected cannabis was weighed in Hansi Jones’ presence and same amounted to 179 grams; the same was placed in an evidence bag, marked, sealed, and lodged. Investigations are underway.

