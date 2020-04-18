Police nab duo with illegal gun, ammo 

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday (April 17, 2020) evening arrested two males after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm with matching ammunition.

This occurred sometime around 21:45h at Onion Field, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to police reports, the ranks were on mobile patrol when they observed the two men on a motorcycle acting suspiciously.

The ranks approached them during which one of the suspects dropped a bag on the road.

The men were promptly detained and the bag was retrieved. A search was conducted during which an unlicensed .38 revolver with two live matching rounds were found inside. The suspects, both of whom reside in the same community, are in custody pending charges.