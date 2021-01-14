Police makes major breakthrough in Henry boys murder investigation; charges to be laid soon

Three persons are likely to be charged for the brutal murders of 16-year-old Isaiah and 19-year-old Joel Henry which occurred some four months ago.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that the three suspects are currently in custody and that the investigation is likely to come to a close before the end of the week.

Sources indicated that the suspects are likely to face the courts tomorrow.

On September 6, the bodies of Isaiah and Joel Henry were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, WCB – almost one day after they were reported missing. They had left their Number Three Village, WCB home to pick coconuts in the backlands, but did not return home. Their butchered bodies were found in clumps of bushes partially covered in mud, after relatives went in search of them.

The news of their deaths sparked protests across several villages along the West Coast Berbice corridor, where commuters were beaten and robbed. With blocked roads, some vehicles were also torched.

And then, on September 9, 17-year-old Haresh Singh was found murdered at the Number Three Village backlands. It is suspected that his death was in retaliation for the murders of Isaiah and Joel, since he is related to one of the persons initially held by the police.