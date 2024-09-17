Police looking for woman who killed husband 7 years ago

Seven years after fatally stabbing her husband, Dailson Hayley, police are still on the hunt for Lisa Hayley, who evaded authorities since her release on bail.
The now 30-year-old mother of two was initially charged with unlawfully killing her husband in July 2017, following an altercation at their home at Queen Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
Lisa, who was 23 at the time, was committed to stand trial in the High Court but disappeared after being granted $250,000 bail.
Her case drew public attention due to reports that Dailson had been abusive throughout their relationship, leading some to believe that Lisa acted in self-defence.
However, despite her claim of defending herself after her estranged husband allegedly arrived at her residence armed with two knives, her decision to flee has left unanswered questions and a warrant for her arrest.
The fatal incident occurred on July 29, 2017, when Dailson reportedly confronted Lisa after she ended their relationship. During the altercation, Lisa allegedly managed to disarm him and deliver a fatal stab wound to his chest. Dailson was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
In the years since the incident, law enforcement has faced challenges in tracking down Lisa.
Authorities continue to appeal to the public for information that could lead to her arrest.
Anyone with information about Lisa Hayley’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call 225-8196, 225-2317, 226-2870, 911 or 226-1326.
