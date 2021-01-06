Police issues wanted bulletin for man in connection to clothes vendor’s murder

The Guyana Police Force, this morning, released a wanted bulletin for Shawn Jones, who is being sought for questioning in relation to the murder of clothes vendor Paul Anthony Smith aka “Blacka”.

Jones’ last known address Lot 245 East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of 54-year-old Jones is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest Police Station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

On New Year’s Day, 32-year-old Smith of Lot 31 Bent Street Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, who plied his trade at the East Coast Bus Park, Georgetown, was shot dead around 18:30h at Commerce Street, Georgetown.

According to Police reports, Smith was observed holding a cutlass and heading to his car when he was shot by another male, who is also a clothes vendor at Longden and Commerce Streets.

As a result, he fell on the front passenger seat of his car. He was subsequently picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

Police said the man bore one gunshot wound to the upper back.