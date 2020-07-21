Police issue wanted bulletin for murder suspect

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for 24-year-old Keon Smith of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) for questioning in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Theo James also called “Max”.

It was reported that James of Lot 37 West La Penitence Housing Scheme, Georgetown was stabbed to death at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on July 13.

He was reportedly stabbed several times about the body by the man commonly known as “Tallman”. Based on reports received, the now dead man and the suspect have been sharing a relationship with the same woman.

It was reported that on the day in question, the now dead man was playing a game of Bingo when he was attacked and stabbed by his lover’s lover. James reportedly collapsed on the ground and was picked up by other colleagues, who took him to the Bartica Regional Hospital. He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.

Ever since the stabbing incident, Smith went into hiding.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keon Smith is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2222, 444-3351, 444-3429, 225-2694, 911 or the nearest police station.