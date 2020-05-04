Police issue traffic advisory for national recount

The Guyana Police Force Traffic Department wishes to advice members of the public that the Guyana Elections Commission will commence a recount of the General and Regional Elections 2020 Ballots, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

In this regard, the following Traffic arrangements will be put in place from 06:00h on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 until further notice.

Railway Embankment between UG Road and Conversation Tree, Bel Air will be closed to vehicular Traffic.

Persons proceeding to CARICOM Secretariat and persons residing to the east of the Convention Centre will be given access to enter the Embankment from UG Road, while persons residing to the west will be given access from Bel Air.

The compound of the Aquatic Centre will be used to facilitate parking for the observers, agents and other officials.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused.