Police issue traffic advisory for Christmas Eve

Region # 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)

Vehicular traffic proceeding south from Parika Stelling will proceed east onto Parika Old Road.

Region # 4(a) (Georgetown)

Robb Street: No entry to east bound vehicular traffic between Alexander and Light streets.

Bourda: No entry to vehicular traffic between Regent and North Road.

Regent Street: No entry to east bound traffic between Avenue of Republic and Albert Street between 15:00h and 23:00h.

Region #5 (Mahaica-Berbice)

Vehicles proceeding east will be diverted north into Bennett Dam Rosignol and Burnham Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic proceeding south.

Region # 6 (East Berbice Corentyne)

Road closure at Main Street, New Amsterdam between St Ann and John streets.

Vehicles proceeding east will be diverted north or south into Rose Hall Access Road and vehicles proceeding west be diverted north or south into JC Chandisingh School Street

Independence Road will be closed for vehicular traffic proceeding north.

Vehicles proceeding south will be diverted west into Bank Road, Corriverton and vehicles proceeding north will be diverted west into # 79 Access Road.