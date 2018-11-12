Police investigating Puruni Landing murder of porknocker

Police are currently investigating the death of a porknocker who resides at Waramuri Mission, Moruca River, North West District who was allegedly murdered on Sunday at Puruni Landing, Region 7, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

Dead is 24-year-old Xavier Boyal.

He was reportedly killed by a 26-year-old resident of Charlestown who has since been identified by investigators as Deion Evans, called ‘Rasta Beans’.

Boyal who was working with a dredge owner at Rock Creek, Puruni River died sometime around 03:00 and 03:45 at Puruni Landing.

According to information received, at about 21:00hrs on the date in question Boyal left the camp in company of his coworker to a pub at Puruni Landing where it is alleged that the coworker had an altercation with an unknown male when Boyal intervened and pushed the unknown male away.

Thereafter both of them decided to walk back to camp along the Puruni Road.

It was reported that the suspect, Evans caught up with the men in a vehicle driven by another and pulled out a black handgun from his pants waist, pointed it towards the direction of Boyal and opened fire, causing him to fall to the ground.

This publication understands that the suspect then exited the vehicle and discharged another round at Boyal and made good his escape.

Boyal’s body bore three gunshot wounds, one above the abdomen, one under the right arm and another to the right upper back.

A warhead was found about 15 feet from where the body was.

The shooter is yet to be apprehended.