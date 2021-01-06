Police investigating death of North West District 2-year-old

The Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old of Lower Kaituma, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) which occurred just after midday on Tuesday.

Investigations have so far revealed that the infant who suffers from epilepsy resides with his grandparents – a 65-year-old farmer and a 60-year-old housewife.

On Tuesday, he was in the yard playing with his 6-year-old cousin when he collapsed on the ground and remained motionless. The toddler’s grandmother picked him up and rushed him to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was seen by a doctor and pronounced dead just about 16:30h.

His body is presently at the Mabaruma Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.