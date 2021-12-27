Police investigating alleged rape of 18-Y-O girl

An 18-year-old girl who initially claimed she was raped by a 23-year-old man is now telling investigators that she willingly had sex with the individual.

The incident allegedly occurred at around 22:00hrs on December 24 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

It was reported that the girl left her home that night, unbeknownst to her mother, and was walking on the road when the suspect approached on a motorcycle.

The teen initially alleged that she and the suspect started to converse even though they are strangers. During the course of the conversation, the teen claimed that she went with him to a bar where they consumed alcohol.

It was further alleged that the suspect took the teen to his workplace where they consumed more alcohol in the company of others.

The teen alleged that afterwards, the suspect raped her and stabbed her on the right leg with a screwdriver.

She was escorted to the hospital where a medical examination was done by a doctor on duty.

However, on December 16, detectives visited the alleged scene of the crime in the company of the victim and her mother, where the young lady confessed that she was not raped nor was she stabbed.

According to the police, the teen is now claiming that she willingly had sex with the 23-year-old.

Investigations are ongoing.