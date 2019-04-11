Police interact with children of St Angela’s Primary

The Traffic Education Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues its sensitisation on road safety, among schools in Georgetown.

On April 09, 2019, Sergeant 21613 Kenyatta Bishop and Lance Corporal 23154 Tiffany Lawrence did a lecture at the St. Angela’s Primary School which saw over 200 students and teachers in attendance.

The session was focused primarily on:

1. Road Safety

2. Safety rules for Pedal cyclist

3. Kerb drill

4. Reporting any unusual occurrences to an adult or teacher i.e. inappropriate touching or behavior by an adult or peer.

The students were also given safety tips for the upcoming Easter holiday such as: flying their kites in wide open spaces and away from power lines.