Police identify suspects in robbery of Charity family

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has identified one of the suspects who were involved in an armed robbery committed last night on a family of Charity, Essequibo Coast.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage and one of the three armed men was identified as “Marlon” of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast.

INews understands that he has since been arrested.

The victims operated a supermarket – the Manzoor Mohamed General Store – in the bottom flat of their two storey house.

Zareeda Mohamed, 54, lives in the upper flat with her two daughters.

Reports are that Marlon visited the shop at around 19:20hrs where he purchased a bottle of water from one of the daughters.

However, he then allegedly placed a small handgun to her neck. At this time, the other perpetrators showed up.

A female customer, who was also in the shop, was held at gunpoint as the bandits led them upstairs.

During the ordeal, the bandits fired a shot which struck of the daughters, 18-year-old Feiada Mohamed, to the right side of her head.

When the bandits escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, the teen was rushed to the Charity Hospital and later transferred to the Suddie Hospital.

This morning, she was air dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.