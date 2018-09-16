Police hunting Linden resident over market murder

A manhunt has been launched for a Silvercity, Wismar, Linden resident who goes by the alias “Fifty” in connection with the murder of Leroy Barron, 55,unemployed of 59 Old Kara Kara Mackenzie,Linden which occurred about 11:00h on Friday at Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie.

According to the police, their initial investigation revealed that Barron who was known to do odd jobs around the Mackenzie Market and the suspect had an argument during which the suspect allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood and gave the victim a severe beating after which he fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.