Police hunt suspect after PME shows Berbice labourer died from fractured skull

An autopsy performed on the body of Imran Ali, called “Mice”, who was found dead on Sunday morning, proved that he died from shock along with cerebral haemorrhage due to a fractured skull.

The Reliance, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) man was discovered along a street at Canefield Village.

At the time of the discovery, blood was reportedly oozing from his left eye and he still had a radio attached to his hand while his vest was half pulled over his head. From the inception, his family had suspected the 36-year-old man was murdered.

Divisional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus said that several persons were questioned in relation to the discovery of the body.

He said now with the autopsy proving that Ali might have been murdered, Police are hunting for one man for questioning.

Police had said in a release that the now-dead man was seen about 20:00h on Saturday walking through the said street drinking alcohol and appeared to be in a drunken state.

According to the Police, Ali would normally go into an abandoned house. His body was found in front of that house.

--- ---