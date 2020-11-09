Police, GPHC launch probe into death of sanitation worker at Infectious Diseases Hospital

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has announced that the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has launched an internal probe into the death of Kevin Smith who died on Sunday following an accident at Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Smith, 29, of Cummings Lodge, ECD, was reportedly killed after the external lift he was using at the hospital collapsed. The victim was an employee of R.O.K. Construction which is currently completing works on the structure.

Based on reports received, the now dead man was part of a team of sanitation workers who were contracted to clean the hospital. At about 08:00h on the day in question, the now dead man reported for work and began to clean the lower flat of the building, while other workers were cleaning the third flat.

However, at about 13:00h, he was asked to take some cleaning materials to the third flat. As such, he used the stairs to the third flat where he delivered the items.

He reportedly used the metal lift located on the northern side of the building to return to the ground floor. In doing so, the cord from the metal lift reportedly burst, thus causing the lift to go down at a fast rate of speed.

Smith reportedly received injuries and was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen by a doctor on duty but died while receiving treatment. Doctors have since confirmed that the injured man sustained severe internal injuries as a result of the fall.

A police investigation into the matter is also underway, according to Dr Anthony.

Minister Anthony has expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victim.