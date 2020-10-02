Police Force receives motorcycles from Gaico Construction

Through its ongoing strategy of strengthening partnership, the Guyana Police Force on Friday October 2, 2020 received two Honda Motorcycles from Gaico Construction Inc.

The Office Manager, Mrs. Champa Maraj did the handing over of the motor cycles on behalf of the General Manager, Mr. Komal Singh.

The intention of the donation is to aid the GPF in its fight against crime.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Mr. Nigel Hoppie, DSM received the donation on behalf of the GPF and expressed his sincere gratitude to the Gaico Construction Inc. which he noted is no stranger to the Force since they made several donations before.