The Guyana Police Force today received four XR Honda Motorcycles from GuyAmerica Construction Inc. The handing over was held at the Tactical Services Unit Drill Square.

According to Deputy Commissioner Administration (ag), Mr. Calvin Brutus, the donation is timely and will aid to build capacity within the Force.

During the simple but significant handing over, Reeyad Khan, Director of GuyAmerica Construction Inc. noted that he looks forward to many more partnerships with the GPF.