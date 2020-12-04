Police Force gets $2M in bikes and accessories

The Ministry of Home Affairs today received two motorcycles worth approximately $1M each along with accessories to help police officers perform their duties.

Minister, Robeson Benn received the cycles from owner of RRT Enterprise, Sean Ramrattan, in a simple handing over ceremony at the Ministry’s Brickdam Office.

The Minister expressed his gratitude and said the donation came at a significant time, before he handed it over to the Guyana Police Force representative. Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Clifton Hicken and Traffic Chief, Ramesh Ashram were in attendance.

Minister Benn encouraged others to support the work of the Force.

“I want to thank you again for your engagement, for your support, for your interest, as someone too in the transport sector, as a supplier and I want to use the opportunity to suggest to other agencies and business to give similar support to the police for the assets they have to use for their operations.”

Mr. Ramrattan said the donation is part of his contribution to society, as someone involved in the transportation sector.

“I am giving back to the society, to help the society…Once I start making a little more profits, I can share with the society through the Guyana Police Force,” he said.