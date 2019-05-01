Police Force gets 151 new ranks

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been boosted with 151 new officers, who were warned that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

The warning was issued yesterday by Police Commissioner Leslie James during the graduation ceremony at the Tactical Services Unit at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

“You will be measured by the standards that are set by us. I’ve made it very clear previously…that excellent work will be rewarded and in the same breath, indiscipline will not be tolerated,” the Top Cop charged the new ranks.

The new recruits were trained in six courses at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown, the Felix Austin Police College Adventure, Berbice, and the Richard Austin Police College, Essequibo Coast.

They were trained in various conceptual areas such as the introduction to policing, a look at basic policing junior stage, the theoretical and practical aspect of traffic, crime, anger management, English Language, Spanish, domestic violence, human rights and communication.

Additionally, the ranks were all taught the basics of administering first aid.

The recruits were exposed to the pragmatic aspect of information technology and martial arts and had a first-hand insight and demonstration of how a post-mortem examination is conducted. However, they were also involved in extracurricular activities such as cricket, basketball, volleyball and football.