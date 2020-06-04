Police Force destroys several ganja farms in Berbice

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Tuesday

conducted a narcotics eradication at New Forest, Canje Creek, Berbice during which they found about an acre of cannabis cultivation with

approximately four thousand plants which measured between two to six feet in height.

A nursery with about two thousand seedlings and a makeshift camp were also found at the same location.

Everything found was photographed and destroyed by fire.

No arrest made but the coordinates of the area were mapped with a view of tracing ownership of the land.

Meanwhile, Police on Wednesday conducted another narcotics eradication at Ekura, Canje River, Berbice.

During the twelve hours of operation under the command of a Senior Officer, the team found and destroyed three fields of cannabis with an estimated total of thirteen thousand plants measuring between two to five feet in height, a nursery with about fifteen hundred seedlings and three camps.

No arrests made but efforts are currently being made to trace the ownership of the land.

Regional Commander Calvin Brutus recently told INews that for the year so far, over $300M in ganja have been destroyed by law enforcement officers.