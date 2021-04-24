Police find marijuana at Ogle house; 1 arrested

An Ogle, East Coast Demerara, man was arrested on Friday after a quantity of marijuana was found at his home.

According to police reports, a Gazetted Officer and a party of police conducted a search on the Area ‘E’, Ogle, home of the 51-year-old suspect during which six (6) transparent plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

The cannabis was subsequently weighed and amounted to 20.8 grams.

The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.