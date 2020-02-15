Police find illegal gun, ammo in city  

Police ranks conducting a mobile patrol in Georgetown on Friday (February 14, 2020) discovered an unlicensed firearm along with matching ammunition.

The illegal weapon was found sometime around 23:30h on Alexander Street, Georgetown.

According to reports, the ranks observed the suspicious behavior of a male who was walking along Alexander Street with a bulky parcel. They started to approach him but upon noticing the police, he quickly dropped the parcel and ran through an unlit yard nearby.

The parcel was retrieved by the ranks, who found the unlicensed pistol with two live ammunition.

The ranks combed the area but the suspect was not located.