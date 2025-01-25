Police find ganja at abandoned Sophia house

Police in Georgetown have unearthed over 2,70 grams of marijuana at an abandoned house in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The discovery was made during a ‘Cordon and Search’ exercise carried out by ranks from Regional Division 4A (Georgetown) today (Saturday, January 25, 2025).

The exercise spanned several areas around Georgetown including South Sophia, Campbellville, Newtown Kitty, Albouystown, Stabroek Market, Leopold Street, and Bourda Market.

Searches were carried out on several stalls and persons, the police said.

During the exercise, a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis was found in a cream plastic bucket which was in an unoccupied, wooden structure, located at the Squatting Dam in South Sophia.

The narcotic was taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where it was photographed, weighed and amounted to 2,720 grams.

No one was arrested.

