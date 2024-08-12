Police find AK-47 rifle in Herstelling home; businessman arrested

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Weston Pickering, a 42-year-old businessman from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was arrested yesterday (Sunday) after a Police team found an illegal AK-47 Assault Rifle and matching rounds of ammunition during a search of his home.

Yesterday, at approximately 18:25 hrs, an Assistant Superintendent and a team from the Providence Police Station conducted an intelligence-led operation at Pickering’s residence at Lot 2 Somerset Court Housing Scheme, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

The property consists of a two-storey structure within a well-fenced yard. Pickering was informed that the police were there to search for arms, ammunition, and drugs, and he consented to the search.

During the search, Police discovered an AK-47 rifle wrapped in a brown towel inside a washing machine on the lower flat of the property.

Pickering confirmed that he did not hold a firearm license when asked by the Police, and he remained silent when cautioned about the allegation of possessing a firearm without a license.

Additionally, 29 live matching rounds were found inside a magazine, and 30 live matching rounds of ammunition were discovered in a pair of black and white socks wrapped in the towel.

Police also found six (6) live 9mm rounds of ammunition in a bedroom on the upper flat of the house.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a significant amount of currency in a brown suitcase located in a room of the house. The following currencies were found:

** $11,312 Canadian currency

** $1,583 United States currency

** 10 Chinese Yuan

**$5,120 Trinidad currency

**$70 Barbados currency

** $50 Jamaican currency

** 3,405 Pounds Sterling

** 120 Euros

**$480,000 Guyana currency

Weston Pickering was arrested, and the firearm, ammunition, and cash were transported to the Providence Police Station, where the money was counted in his presence, marked, and sealed. The firearm and ammunition were also lodged.

Pickering was placed into custody, and further investigations are ongoing.

