Police find 4.75kg ganja during intel operation on Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have unearthed just over 10 pounds of marijuana during an intelligence-led operation on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The discovery was made at around 14:30h on Monday by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Police Division 4B (East Bank Demerara).

During the operation, a red Toyota Sienta vehicle with license plate HD 4281, travelling west on the Soesdyke Linden Highway, was stopped near Hill Foot. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, two boxes containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be narcotics were found in the trunk.

The driver, a 20-year-old male from Wismar, Linden, was apprehended along with two other passengers, a 40-year-old male from Amelia’s Ward Linden and a 21-year-old female from Campbell Street, Albouystown. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 4.75 kg (10.471 lbs).

During questioning, the driver admitted that he was given the narcotics to transport to Georgetown.

The suspects, along with the Narcotics, were taken to Diamond Police Station. The investigation is ongoing.

