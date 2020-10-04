Police engage relatives of slain teens amid WCB protest

Following the eruption of more unrest in West Coast Berbice today, ranks of the Guyana Police Force have engaged relatives of slain teens – Isaiah and Joel Henry – and reminded them that the investigation is still ongoing.

This morning, residents of No. 5 Village, WCB, once again blocked the roadway by burning tires as they called for justice for the Henry cousins, whose mutilated bodies were found in the backdam at Cotton Tree, WCB almost one month ago. Although several persons were arrested, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

However, a police source told INews that the residents are retaliating since investigators who are probing the case remain tight-lipped.

This lack of information from the police has sparked today’s protest. Nevertheless, the police have warned that such action is illegal and noted that persons can be arrested.

Last week a team from Regional Security System (RSS) arrived in Guyana and has been working with local investigators to solve the case. However, no information has been released with respect to their investigations.

Additionally, authorities have also engaged one of the world’s leading forensic anthropology organisation to assist with the probe. The Argentine Team of Forensic Anthropology (Equipo Argentino de Antropologia Forensica-EAAF) has offered to send a team to Guyana including a forensic pathologist, a forensic anthropologist and a forensic radiologist. Efforts are being made to iron out the travelling logistics to get the team here.

See full statement from the Police Force below:

At about 10:30hrs on 2020-10-04 persons claiming to be the relatives of the late Isaiah and Joel Henry and some residents of # 5 Village, West Coast Berbice began to block the # 5 Village bridge with old tires and debris and lit same.

A Police patrol vehicle arrived shortly thereafter but had to request assistance. Subsequently, additional ranks were deployed to the scene at # 5 Village and commenced clearing the bridge.

About 13:15hrs hours they were successful in clearing the #5 bridge but had to immediately respond to reports of #3 Village Public Road Being blocked.

The ranks as at 16:15hrs were still working to completely clear the roadway in #3 Village.

Protesters voiced concerns over the seeming delay in ongoing investigations but were repeatedly told that their protest was illegal and unlawful and that arrests will be made.

The relatives were reminded that ranks from the Major Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation with the assistance of a Regional investigative team drawn from RSS and Caricom IMPACS.

Ranks will remain on the ground until all the roads are clear.