Police do not deny plans to arrest Jagdeo

In light of a recent statement by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic which stated that the Guyana Police Force was instructed to arrest Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo upon his return from the United States, the force has refuted the statement which suggested it was politically instructed by Congress Place and Government to do same.

However, the Guyana Police Force did not deny that the Opposition Leader will be arrested upon his return.

It was reported that the Guyana Police Force has been instructed by Congress Place and the Office of the President to arrest, detain, and charge Jagdeo for willfully inciting or attempting to incite racial hostility in relation to a speech at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, Corentyne, on March 11, 2019.

“The Guyana Police Force wishes to clearly refute such statement and to inform all and sundry that the Ministry of the Presidency, the People’s National Congress- Reform or A Partnership for National Unity have not given any such instruction or advice”, the GPF stated.

Additionally, the Guyana Police Force wishes to state that it remains a professional organization and any action previously or currently being taken, is wholly pursuant to legal advice obtained and or to engage in investigations.

However, the Ministry of Presidency is making it pellucid that no such instruction was issued by the Head of State, any Minister of Government or any Government official to instruct the Guyana Police Force to arrest the Opposition Leader.

In the same breath, the Ministry of Presidency stated that the Government is of the view that the Constitution, to which every Guyanese is subjected, is supreme and if a violation has occurred, then by all means, the law must take its course. The Guyana Police Force must carry out its functions, without fear or favour.