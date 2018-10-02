Police disarm Triumph gunman following Freeman St robbery

A man is now behind bars after he was apprehended by Police on Monday night following a daring robbery at a shop in Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

The 21-year-old suspect of Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was reportedly subdued and disarmed of a .32 revolver that he was carrying.

Reports revealed that the victim, a 41-year-old Lamaha Springs resident was standing at the shop when the perpetrator attacked him and snatched a gold chain from around his neck.

The man attempted to escape but the Police, who promptly reported to the scene after being called quickly, apprehended him.

The gun found on his person was reportedly loaded with five rounds of ammunition and a spent shell.

An additional six live rounds were also discovered in the suspect’s pants pocket.

According to the Police, the suspect is presently being questioned about several other armed robberies.