Police destroy ganja field at Coomacka

The suspicious actions of an unidentified man led E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) Police to the discovery of a marijuana farm at Coomacka, Upper Berbice River. According to Divisional Commander Linden Lord, ranks were on patrol in the Coomacka Mines area, when they gave chase to the male, who was observed acting in a suspicious manner.

The male reportedly ran into some bushes, with Police in hot pursuit, where about a mile in they stumbled upon a cannabis farm. Ranks discovered some 150 cannabis plants, measuring from one to four feet in height, with an estimated weight of 100 kilograms.

They also found 75 kilograms of dried cannabis in the makeshift camp along with a hammock and clothing. The camp was burnt by ranks. An investigation has been launched.