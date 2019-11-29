Police destroy 1800 cannabis plants, 30lbs dried ganja in Linden

As the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues its drug eradication exercise throughout the country, ranks stationed in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) on Tuesday last destroyed more than two acres of ganja at 10 Miles Bosai Road, Linden.

Based on reports received, the more-than-five-hour operation resulted in the destruction of more than two acres of cannabis cultivation with close to 1800 plants measuring a foot to four feet in height.

Additionally, the ranks found 30 pounds of processed cannabis. As such, a grid location of the area was made and efforts are currently being made to trace the ownership of the land with a view of instituting criminal charges.