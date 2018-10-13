Police ‘D’ Division’s walk against crime, traffic lawlessness sees vibrant turnout

Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ms Maxine Graham were among the large turnout during the Guyana Police Force (GPF) ‘D’ Division’s walk against “Crime and Traffic Lawlessness” which moved off from Den Amstel and concluded at Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

According to Public Relations Officer of the GPF, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, this event saw persons from various groups and organisations within the Division, such as; the churches, business community, different youth groups, schools, Community Policing Groups (CPG), among others, participating.

Commander of the ‘D’ Division Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper, Graham and Harmon addressed the gathering, whom they encouraged to continue to work together as “there is much work to be done within to the Division and the Police alone can not do it, hence there is a call for team work.”

In the monthly crime statistics issued on Thursday, the Force disclosed that there was a 22 per cent increase in robberies, where no instruments were used (39 against 32 cases in the same period last year) and a four per cent increase in robbery with violence (114 against 110 cases).

However, the other categories of serious crime recorded a declining trend. These include: robbery under arms where firearms were used, which saw a three per cent decline (464 against 477); robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used, recording a 20 per cent decrease (177 against 221 cases); a 36 per cent reduction (39 against 61 cases) in robbery with aggravation; and larceny from the person going down by 13 per cent (94 against 108 cases).

Meanwhile, continued traffic enforcement efforts by the Police have resulted in a total of 66,865 cases being made against errant road users as of the end of September.

Of this, a total of 21,910 cases were for speeding; 2928 for driving under the influence of alcohol; 4445 for failure to wear seat belt; 651 for using cellphones while driving; 2194 for tinted vehicles; 1985 for unlicenced driving; 497 for dangerous driving; and 440 for careless driving, among others.

There was an additional 18,670 cases made out against errant road users for other traffic-related matters.