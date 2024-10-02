Police Constable under close arrest for assaulting his 17-Y-O son

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Mark Forde, a Police Constable, has been placed under ‘close arrest’ at the La Grange Police Station following an incident that occurred at about 19:00hrs on 30th September 2024, where he was captured on video ‘beating’ his 17-year-old son.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was at home when his father accused him of refusing to do his house chores. An argument ensued, and as a result, Mark Forde began to cuff his son, causing him to receive injuries about his face and body.

The teen managed to escape and found refuge at his uncle Joseph Grant, who is an Inspector of Police. Grant then accompanied the teen to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where a formal report was made. The teen was then sent to seek medical attention.

Forde was arrested and placed under close arrest as investigations continue.

