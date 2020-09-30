Police Constable under close arrest after serious accident in Bartica

Police are investigating a serious accident that occurred on Tuesday evening at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) which has resulted in three persons being hospitalised and a police constable under close arrest.

The 22-year-old officer, who is stated at the Bartica Police Station, was driving a private motorcar along Fifth Street when, at around 21:25hrs, he collided with a hire car which was approaching the Third Avenue intersection.

The hire car was driven by a 54-year-old man of Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and had two passengers: a 19-year-old woman of Dagg Point, Bartica; and a 28-year-old of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the police, the hire car driver failed to stop at the ‘Stop Sign’ at the intersection, resulting in the collision.

As such, the front portion of the private car collided into the rear left portion of hire car, pushing it into a concrete culvert. This caused the hire car to turn turtle.

The driver and passengers of the hire car received abrasion about their bodies and were assisted by public-spirited citizens who took them to to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

They are currently admitted as patients and their conditions are listed as stable.

The Police Constable received no visible injuries.

Breathalyzer tests were carried out on the drivers and both were found below the prescribed limit 0.00 micrograms.

However, the Police Constable was placed under close arrest pending investigation into the matter.