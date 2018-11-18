Police constable dies after losing control of car

A Police Constable attached to the Aroaima Police Outpost, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) was on Sunday afternoon killed after he lost control of the motor car he was driving.

Dead is thirty–three-year-old Cardiss Joseph of Lot 43 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice .

Preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 12:50h, Joseph who was off duty at the time was driving a friend’s car bearing registration number PPP 4196 along Company Road, Aroaima, Upper Berbice River when the accident occurred.

He was reportedly driving at a fast rate towards the Waterfront Area when he lost control of the car causing it to topple several times before coming to a halt.

As a result, the young constable was reportedly pitched out of the vehicle and landed on the roadway. Police ranks that were at scene confirmed that two of the tires for the car were “soft” suggesting that it might have been a blowout.

Divisional Commander, Linden Lord has described the incident as a very unfortunate one.

Joseph has been in the force for the past 10 years. His body was transported to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), thence to the Upper Demerara Hospital mortuary at Wismar.

A post mortem is expected to be performed on Monday.