Last night (between 18:00hrs on July 29th and 02:20 hrs this morning – July 30th), an Emancipation J’ouvert celebration was held at the National Park Police seized a number of weapons.

The toy gun that was seized

According to Police there were about

2500 persons in attendance. Full police coverage was provided, during which several items along with improvised weapons, scissors, lighters and a toy gun were found and confiscated. There were no incidents.