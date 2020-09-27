Police conduct walkabout at Kumaka Water Front

Police ranks stationed in the Moruca Sub-District (Barima-Waini) on Saturday conducted a walkabout at the Kumaka Water Front in Santa Rosa with the aim of raising awareness and strengthening efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in June to July, Moruca became one of the worst-hit communities in Region One and was on lockdown for several weeks. Now, the sub-district has managed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak there and is aiming to have zero cases.

With that in mind, senior police ranks stationed there undertook an initiative to engage residents.

A team led by Officer-In-Charge of the Acquero Police Station, Inspector Harvey Sutherland, went to the Kumaka Water Front.

Accompanying him were Sergeant Cearon Duke – Subordinate Officer-In-Charge at Acquero Station and Corporal Lexroy Roland along with other ranks.

During the walkabout, conducted between 09:00h and 10:48h, the team was welcomed by residents and persons operating in the business district, who applauded the initiative.

A number of issues and concerns were highlighted during engagements with the residents. As such, the Officer-In-Charge took note of them and assured residents that same will be addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the residents were encouraged, to continue observing the COVID-19 guidelines and emergency measures including the mandatory wearing of face masks and practice social distancing.

According to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the Barima-Waini Region currently accounts for the second highest number of COVID-19 cases per region with some 407.