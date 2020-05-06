Police conduct security checks of recount venue

Moments before the national recount is slated to begin, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) conducted a bomb sweep of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre – where the activity will take place.

This is according to GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj and Presidential Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party Lenox Shuman who reported seeing police and members of the canine unit at the location.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had noted that “as the premier law enforcement organization in the state of Guyana and in keeping with its mandate of maintaining safety and security, will be incharge of all security arrangements during the recount of the Ballots for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.”

Scheduled to begin at 08:00hrs, scores of persons have begun to gather outside of the building.

But Shuman says from all indications, the commencement of the exercise may be delayed.

Meanwhile, concerns were also raised about the accommodations for the media. From all indications, a lone tent was set up outside of the Conference Centre to house dozens of media operatives. Additionally, the grass outside the Centre is said to be overgrown and there are no washroom facilities.