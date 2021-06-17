Police concerned about increase in rape cases on EBD

Police statistics have confirmed that sexual offences reported in Division 4 ‘B’, East Bank Demerara (EBD), are on the increase, continuing a trend that has lasted over a number of years.

In a recent episode of “Police and You”, Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine confirmed that these incidents have almost tripled the number recorded last year. The statistics reveal increases in rape in the division to eight this year, compared to three in 2020. The Commander said this has been a major concern for his ranks, and they are implementing various strategies to curb this act.

“Most of those rapes are on the Linden-Soesdyke highway. Some are statutory [rape] and we have been trying our best to curb that also,” the Commander said.

Commander Siwnarine also stated that he and his ranks have been having educational talks with persons in communities that they find have the largest number of cases. The divisional head also stated in a separate interview with Guyana Times that the most recent report of rape was reported to his ranks sometime last week. That report is currently being investigated by his ranks.

He said they are also looking to have closer collaboration with several communities, so that they can help to resolve situations in a very swift manner.

“So far, the response from the communities has been great… With regards to concerns, we are encouraging persons to air all their concerns. We know that persons might not be comfortable coming to the station, so we are taking policing to the people”, he explained.

Only last week, Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram, Commander of Police Division 4 ‘C’, on an episode of “Police and You”, expressed similar concerns of rape in the Division he heads. The Commander did not state if there has been an increase in the number of sexual offence cases in his division this year, but he did state that they have seen cases of statutory rape and a few cases of forced rape.

“There are more of the statutory rape offences…in these cases, with these youths we need to work with, and we have been working with them”.

In the case of both statutory and forced rape incidents, the Police have said there are several hotlines that persons can call to report such cases. They can call the 914 hotline, which is the Human Services Ministry, and their calls would be deferred to the Guyana Police Force.

It has also been advised that persons can call the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) to make reports of rape incidents.