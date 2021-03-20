Police Commander, Ranks in Region 1 Get COVID-19 vaccine

We now tell you that Commander of Region One and ranks stationed at the Mabaruma Police Station today received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The jab was administered by the Regional Health team at the Mabaruma Hospital.

Prior to being inoculated, the ranks were sensitised about the benefits of taking the vaccine. They were informed of the possible side effects and given reading materials on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the ranks were also given the date for the second dose to be administered. In the meantime, they will be monitored continually.

These vaccinated ranks were also encouraged to sensitize their colleagues and members of the public on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine in order to prevent death and hospitalisation due to the novel coronavirus.