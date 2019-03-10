Police, CANU destroy $188M in drugs

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Saturday morning, (March 9, 2019) destroyed over $188 million of excess narcotics that were being kept in storage.

The exercise was done at Yarrowkabra on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The Police Force destroyed 133 kilograms of cannabis, carrying a local street value of $57.4 million, and 74 kilograms of cocaine, value $67.4 million.

Meanwhile, CANU destroyed 30.7 kilograms of cocaine valued $29.1 million as well as 210.2 kilograms of marijuana, which carried a street value of $33.6 million.

In addition, the Anti-Narcotic Unit also got rid of 304 grams of heroin drugs. They further destroyed 602 grams of an unknown substance that were being smuggled to the U.S.

According to CANU ranks, the local forensic lab and overseas counterparts could not determine what the “unknown substance” is.