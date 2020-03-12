Police bar observers, stakeholders from RO’s Office in violation of court order

Inews has been reliably informed that all political parties, international and local observers including the media have to be outfitted with new accreditations before they can gain access to the Returning Officer’s office located at Ashim’s Building, High and Hadfield Streets Georgetown.

This came in light of a court order that the tabulation process is the only way to determine credible elections. The process, the court ordered should be commence before 11:00h today.

At the RO’s office this morning, Political parties, observers and media were barred from going close to the building. In fact, they would not pass the outer layer of the barricades which are being guarded by member of the Guyana Police Force.

It is unclear who would have issued the order. Attempts to get a comment from the PRO of the elections body proved futile.