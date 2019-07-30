Police arrested 2 for possession of illegal gun, ammo

Two persons are now in Police custody following the discovery of an unlicensed shotgun and two live cartridges in Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni).

Based on reports received, police ranks acting on information received went to a popular shop at Melongy Landing, Cuyuni River where they conducted a search.

It was during the search; the shotgun and ammunition were found. Two men were arrested and are assisting with investigations.

This comes a few days after Police in G Division found two shotgun locks, four shotgun chokes, one shotgun pistol grip, one mini mag light, one shotgun choke spanner, and a number of shotgun pellets buried on a farm at Adventure, Essequibo Coast.

Two pairs of socks, two handguards and two knee guards were also found at the location. No arrests were made.