Police arrest main suspect in robbery of racer Kristian Jeffery

The prime suspect in relation to the alleged armed robbery and shooting of motor-racer Kristian Jeffery has been arrested, the Guyana Police Force says.

Jeffery and his friend were attacked and robbed on May 26, 2019 as they were making their way home after the Buju Banton concert at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The suspect was arrested yesterday in Agricola, EBD during a cordon and search operation.

Jeffery was shot to his right ear during the robbery, which occurred at Agricola, EBD. The duo were said to be walking to meet a taxi, due to the major traffic jam on the highway after the concert.