PNC’s Figueira condemns David Hinds’ attack on Afro-Guyanese

While the leader of his political party refused to express any condemnation on the attack against Afro-Guyanese by its coalition partner David Hinds of the Working Peoples Alliance (WPA), Peoples National Congress (PNC) Parliamentarian Jermaine Figueira has since strongly condemned his fellow politician.

Hinds, during his “Politics 101” programme, hurled a series of insults at Afro-Guyanese, calling them “lick bottoms,” “house slaves,” and “sell outs”, among others.

These comments were seen as a direct attack on the dignity of Afro-Guyanese who are exercising their democratic right to support a political party of their choice.

PNC Leader Aubrey Norton has refused to condemn Hinds’ remarks.

But Figueira has since issued a statement, wherein he “unequivocally” condemned Hinds’ statements.

“As one of our country’s most recognized academics and political figures, and the new leader of the party of the late, legendary and world-renowned scholar, Dr. Walter Rodney, Dr. Hinds holds a position of influence. However, it is my firm belief that his recent rhetoric, which has been widely regarded as callous, divisive, offensive, irresponsible and outright disrespectful; runs contrary to the values we must uphold as a people,” Figueira said.

“The deliberate and feral use of language that has the ability to perpetuate ethnic division and social strife irrespective of the message he believes he was seeking to communicate, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I condemn them unequivocally!”

Figueira went on to note that Guyana’s history is one marked by slavery, indentureship, and engineered ethnic tensions, reminding that “for much of our past, our society was divided along ethnic and racial lines, perpetuating a cycle of inequality and discord.”

“Yet, today, we stand in a far better place as a nation that, despite our historical challenges, we have made tremendous strides as a people towards unity and coexistence. We have moved beyond the divisive barriers of the past, and our people regardless of ethnicity, culture, religion or creed can now coexist and work together toward a common goal,” the young politician expressed.

He further contended that “no group is superior or subservient to another. No leader has a divine or other right of ownership and control over any ethnic collective. Every citizen, regardless of their ethnic background, has the inalienable right to choose their path freely and without fear of reprisal from any among us. If we, as a nation, are to succeed, we must embrace and hold sacrosanct, the diversity of our people, respect their right to freedom of association and reject any form of rhetoric that seeks to divide or harm us.”

Figueira also noted that “it is not only the words themselves that are dangerous; it is the underlying message they convey.”

He argued that when a leader, especially one who claims to represent a specific ethnic group, uses language that is exclusionary, intolerant, or dismissive of others, it undermines the very foundation of democracy. “Such rhetoric is not only counterproductive to the aspirations of our motto and efforts to unite our people. It is dangerous, as it can erode the trust and unity that we have worked so hard to cultivate,” he asserted.

Figueira noted too that as an opposition Member of Parliament, he feels a sense of responsibility to not only hold the government of the day to account, but also other leaders of influence. “It is with this same spirit that I call upon all of my colleagues, across party lines, to understand the weight of their words and the responsibility they bear as leaders of our beautiful, diverse, and emerging country,” he stated.

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) said the statements made by Hinds have the potential to sow division and disrupt social harmony and as such, the matter is being investigated.

