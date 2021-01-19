PNCR’s Amna Ally discharged from Cardiac ICU

Amna Ally, General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being admitted on Sunday.

Sources close to the Hospital confirmed that Ally was discharged on Tuesday morning and is resting comfortably at home.

Ally was suffering from shortness of breath and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Sunday last. She was subsequently medivacked to the city and is being treated in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU).

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon had confirmed that the former Social Protection Minister under the APNU’AFC coalition regime was in the hospital and is being treated by Cardiologist, Dr Mahendra Carpen.

This was the second time that Ally has been rushed to the hospital in recent years.

Back in June 2018, the then Social Protection Minister was rushed to the GPHC after complaining of feeling unwell.